Why Ina Garten Would Never Make Bouillabaisse For A Dinner Party

Planning a dinner party isn't easy. It requires a lot of prep, time, and attention to detail. No one knows this better than Ina Garten which is why the professional chef shared on her Discovery+ special "Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy" that when she is creating a dinner menu, you will not find a classic French bouillabaisse on it. Why is Garten shunning this Provençal fish soup that was beloved by Julia Child?

"There are things that just take too much time, like bouillabaisse," Garten told Food & Wine. "It takes a long time to make a classic bouillabaisse or a duck confit. I love to order them in restaurants. If I spent two days making dinner for my guests, and they eat it in two hours, they can't possibly appreciate it enough." Garten went on to explain that the end goal is to make something that takes no more than a couple of hours and is delicious. But time is not the only challenge of bouillabaisse.