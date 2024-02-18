Can You Drink Coffee During Intermittent Fasting?

For anyone unfamiliar, intermittent fasting is the method of only eating during specific times of the day and sticking to that schedule. For example, some people follow the 16/8 method, which includes a 16-hour period of fasting and an eight-hour period of eating — the idea is that you fit all three meals into that eight-hour period, say 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One question that may come to mind is: What about drinks? Or more specifically, can you still have your morning coffee if you want to try intermittent fasting?

The short answer is yes, so you can breathe a sigh of relief — coffee (alongside water, tea, and other noncaloric drinks) are okay to indulge in during your fast. Since coffee contains just about three calories and has very little nutritional value, it won't affect your metabolism (and thus break your fast). However, everyone's coffee orders are different — and not all of them are acceptable during fasting hours.