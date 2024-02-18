Turn Muffuletta Sandwiches Into Bite-Sized Snacks Using Puff Pastry

Sesame-crusted bread piled high with cold cuts like salami, slices of cheese, and chopped olive salad makes up the delicacy known as the muffuletta sandwich. It's a common sandwich to order in New Orleans, and your local deli might have its own version on the menu. It's a delicious sandwich, but why not wrap those flavorful ingredients in puff pastry to create pinwheels? Doing so turns the sandwich into an exciting starter to serve guests at your next party with the rest of your appetizer spread.

For some cooking inspiration, check out Tasting Table's puffed pastry muffuletta pinwheels from recipe developer Jessica Morone. "This would be great for a party or a potluck, especially because the recipe does make a lot," says Morone. In addition to the recipe making 24 servings, it also turns foods that already make it to many party snack spreads (like olives and cold cuts) into bite-sited pinwheels — no utensils required. To make your hosting duties easier, you can pull a lot of this together in advance, then bake when it's almost party time.