Lavash Bread Is The Secret To A Protein Rich Pizza In A Flash

Long gone are the days of a doughy, thick-crust pizza arriving at your doorstep in a greasy box, with few options for personalization. Now there's thin crust, deep dish, and stuffed, croissant, or Neapolitan crusts, as well as regionally specific crusts named for Greece, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, and New York. The possibilities may not be endless, but they certainly abound. Then there's an entirely different type of bread making some pizza waves, mostly because its customary role on a dinner table has nothing to do with tomato sauce, pepperonis, or oozing melted cheese. The category of bread breaking through the pizza gates is the considerably different flatbread — more specifically, lavash bread.

It's the secret for making quick pizzas with a significant protein punch. It's thinner than many other flatbreads, so it heats quickly into a crispy crust piled high with your favorite toppings. A fairly typical piece of ready-made lavash bread provides 6 grams of protein in a thin, light sheet of flatbread. You can raise the protein count by using meat toppings and high-protein cheeses such as mozzarella, pecorino, and parmesan. The soft, pliable texture allows shaping to your preference, depending on how you like to handle your pizza pleasure. It's basically ready in the amount of time it takes to melt the cheeses and warm the sauces, meats, and veggies.