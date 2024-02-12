The Sweet Trick For Making Candy Roses

Whether your pocketbook is running a bit on the thin side, or you'd like to surprise a special someone with a unique gift, making flowers out of candy is a creative culinary project. Use flat gummy candies like peaches or rings to slide and fold. Make sure you slice them lengthwise and then widthwise to create a true petal shape. Mimicking the shape of a rose, layer and press each sliced candy piece in a circular pattern. The overlapping candy layers are meant to resemble the petals of a flower. Recruit a cupcake tin to keep your candy pieces organized, and set your finished floral pieces in one place.

If you're struggling to get the look of the flower just right, try an alternate approach with strips of sour candy or fruit leather. Roll out a strip of candy while twisting the length in your hands. Once you have it nicely twisted, roll it back up into a circle. The wavy texture will form the petals of your candy roses, and the pieces can be used to decorate cakes, cupcakes, or dessert trays.

If you don't have a layered chocolate cake or a freshly baked batch of cupcakes ready for your candy rose decorations, use wooden skewers to pierce your creations and make a pretty bouquet. Consider adding aesthetic touches to your candy arrangement with edible glitter or powdered sugar.