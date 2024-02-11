Everything On Andrew Zimmern's Lunar New Year Menu For 2024 - Exclusive

Of all the winter holidays, Lunar New Year is among the most thrilling for foodies. Some prefer to dine out on traditional dishes like tender poached chicken, while others are keen on celebrating by cooking at home. In the latter camp is Andrew Zimmern, the celebrity chef whose love of Asian food is well-known in culinary circles. You might already be familiar with some of Zimmern's holiday-ready recipes — like his Super Bowl Snackadium or addictive sticky wings — but the chef's Spring Festival fare is beyond compare. Tasting Table recently caught up with the Food Network star ahead of his appearance at the South Beach Wine & Food Fest, and we can't stop thinking about his Lunar New Year menu.

This Lunar New Year, Zimmern's spread will be heavily inspired by Sichuan cuisine, with a spotlight on spicy hot pot selections. "We're doing a Chengdu-style hot pot with 40 different ingredients to dip into it," he tells Tasting Table. "I actually just did the [Lunar New Year] menu, and it's been a couple of years since the main course was a Chengdu-style hot pot." If you're looking for a little inspiration for your Spring Festival spread, you've come to the right place. Zimmern's tried-and-true menu picks, from homemade bao to platefuls of juicy pomelo, are just what you need to get the party started.