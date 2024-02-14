The Tongs Trick To Perfectly Serve Chocolate Soufflé

Picture this: A decadent chocolate soufflé, perfectly risen and ready to be enjoyed. But how do you gracefully transfer it from the ramekin to your plate without any mishaps? Fortunately, you likely already have the necessary tools in your kitchen: Tongs and paper towels.

To get started, simply wrap the ends of the tongs in paper towels to provide a secure grip on the hot ramekins. Then, gently grasp the wrapped ends of the tongs around the sides of the ramekin. Apply gentle pressure as you carefully lift the ramekin, ensuring a firm hold to prevent any spills or accidents. Then, with a swift and confident motion, place a plate upside down on top of the ramekin and flip it over. Voila! Your chocolate soufflé should effortlessly release from the ramekin, retaining its perfect shape and presentation and saving you from burning your fingers.