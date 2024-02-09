Crumbl Launches 2 Big Game Cookies For Super Bowl 2024

It's time for the Super Bowl and you have your pizza, your wings, and your beer, but do you have your gameday cookies? The spreads at Super Bowl parties can get elaborate with dips and sandwiches and everything else, but you don't want to neglect the sweet side either. Anyone can throw out some nachos and soda, so what will make you a real champion in the eyes of your guests is knocking their socks off with a clutch dessert. Of course, you probably already have your hands full prepping a hundred different things, and you don't want to spend the time to bake a full cake or hundreds of cookies. That's why Crumbl has your back with two new cookies for this year's Super Bowl.

The carefully copyright-compliant "Big Game Cookies," will be available for three days, from Thursday, February 8, to Saturday, February 10, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The Big Game Cookies come in two equally carefully named flavors: "Team Red & Black" and "Team Red & Gold." This does make things a little tough to parse as both Super Bowl teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, use red, black, and gold as colors. But since KC's colors lean more yellow than gold, we're gonna say the Red & Gold cookie is repping the Bay Area.