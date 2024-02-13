11 Best Bourbon Of The Month Clubs 2024
Bourbon of the Month clubs are an awesome way for bourbon enthusiasts to dive a little bit deeper into the world; alternatively, if you are someone new to the drink, it's a great way to start your education on the drink. Not only do any of these make an amazing gift for any bourbon lover in your life, but they also make for a great gift for yourself. Plus, who doesn't love getting a package every single month or every few months?
When it comes to getting a Bourbon of the Month membership, this is how we select the best of the best. Our method involves focusing on the rarity of the product, the cost, and the benefits that are included with each membership. To level up your experience while trying one of these memberships, may we present the official bourbon-tasting wheel to improve your tasting experience? Let this act as a guide but not rules because although we love using this to articulate what we are tasting, your tastebuds are different from ours. If you're curious about the most common tasting notes for bourbon, we've got you covered for that as well.
Perhaps you're looking to try the best bourbon brands or just want to explore the world of craft bourbon. It doesn't matter what camp you fall into; either way, we certainly have found a bourbon of the month club for you.
Pour More
Pour More offers two different versions of their Bourbon of the Month club; they offer an Intro Club as well as an Explorer Package. The Intro Club is for those new to the world of bourbon and who want to see what this world has to offer, whereas the Explorer Package is for those who are excited to dive a lot deeper into the world. The main difference between the two is the selection; they still have the same benefits. Either way, this subscription focused on small-batch distilleries to rare and sought-after releases, so you are 100% getting a bang for your buck.
Each month, subscribers can look forward to one 750 mL bottle of bourbon. Although you are only receiving one bottle, this comes with tasting notes to prepare you for what you're about to sip. Additionally, every single shipment comes with cocktail suggestions with recipes.
One of the reasons you'll love this club is that they have a lot of flexibility, and you pay month to month, so if needed, you could easily pause. However, the only downside to going with this service is that you can only purchase clubs; you cannot purchase items individually from their site.
Bounty Hunter
With the Bounty Hunter Bourbon Trail Club, each month, you will receive two full-sized bottles ( yes, you read that right, TWO.) Although this is a bit pricier than some of the others on this list, it is worth it. This subscription service will offer subscribers access to harder-to-find releases, and it will even offer exclusive private selections and more.
Additionally, with a membership to this service, you will have a 20% discount on any purchases you want to make on the website. On this website, you are able to order individual bottles of wine and spirits. You will also receive access to their Trailblazer membership, which means that you can use their unlimited standard shipping.
We will say that, sadly, the spirit service is limited to a select few states, so please check their website to make sure you can snag this in your state. If not, now would be a great time to call your 3rd cousin who lives in one of these states to reconnect and have the bourbon sent to them and then to you (you're welcome.) However, you can still purchase other items and get them shipped to your state.
Taster's Club
Taster's Club is the country's largest Bourbon of the Month club, so chances are you've probably heard of it before or maybe even know someone whose tried this before. Each month, you will receive one full-sized bottle of bourbon. If you're looking for exclusive options, this will probably be the perfect subscription for you. Due to various partnerships, this company has a lot of exclusive bottles. So if you're looking for something really, really special, you're going to adore this.
Each bottle comes with a complete guide to the product, including the inspiration behind creating the bottle, the story of the distillery, behind-the-scenes info, and more. We should also mention this also comes with cocktail recipes! Some other things that will come with this bottle are reviews and if it has won any awards. It will include bourbons that are small batch, cask strength, single barrel, and more.
In addition, this club will also give subscribers access to the site's entire catalog of items. You can shop the site without the subscription, but they have an exclusive bottle shop that only subscribers will have access to.
Flaviar
Flaviar is one of the most popular and well-known options on this list and for a good reason. The first thing to note is that this is a whiskey subscription box, not just bourbon. It is worth noting that there is a difference between bourbon and whiskey, but they're still in the same family. So, if you're a bourbon person, chances are you might enjoy a solid whiskey as well. So you will receive other types of whiskey. It is also a quarterly service versus a monthly one; however, you can choose to purchase a full year of this instead of paying as you go.
Each shipment comes with one full-sized bottle and 3-50 mL samples of other bourbons. The samples are touted as being some more experimental items, making them stand out amongst the rest of these selections. This box focuses on popular brands as well as harder-to-find collectible and rare items. Everything comes with tasting notes.
Although you do not need a subscription to access the shop, it does help. Members of the subscription service also get discounts on bottles. The subscription comes with a Flaviar black membership, which includes a ton of benefits such as exclusive access to rare bottles, special member pricing for boxes, free shipping on a ton of bottles, and priority access to limited releases. It also includes priority customer service and access to tasting boxes.
bourbon, ltd.
If you're looking for the rarest of rare, you are going to want to check out the bourbon ltd member's club. However, before we share more about this service, you can only get your hands on this if you're in Kentucky or Washington D.C, so call up your college roommate, who works for the government, and see if they can help you out. Joining this membership club is free, but getting one of the bottles will set you back $150 per release. The frequency of this service versus the others is 2-3 months. You will also receive emails that will give you insider information as well as exclusive events.
This focused on Kentucky's rarest bourbons; we're talking super rare, almost impossible-to-find bottles. There is a sample with each release if you want to keep your bottle closed. These bottles are so limited edition and so rare you can't even pick them up at your local liquor store. The service works with Kentucky's distillers to bring you access to all these incredible options. If you do refer a friend, you will receive 25% off your next shipment.
Blind Barrels
Instead of full-sized bottles, Blind Barrels focused on sending four samples of whiskey per order, and it is a blind tasting. Each sample in your order will be labeled A, B, C, and D, so you truly will have no clue what you are trying. This service focuses on American craft whiskies. This is also a whiskey subscription service, not only a bourbon box. This is a quarterly subscription, but when you place your order, the first box will ship right away, no matter where you are in the quarterly cycle. This is such a fun concept for someone who wants their knowledge to be put to the test or just work on developing their palette.
The selections promise to be top-shelf bourbon options as well as rarer selections. Although it is a blind tasting, you will have access to tasting notes, and once you've tasted everything, you can use a QR code to learn more about the item you tasted. If you fall in love with a bottle, we have some great news: This site will give you access to it and will even give you a member discount. You do need to be a member to gain access to the shop.
Bourbon Central
There is nothing more fun than opening a mystery box of something you love; the anticipation and the excitement building up is one of the best feelings in the world. The Bourbon Mystery Box offers a monthly mystery box of bourbon. Each month, your box will contain 3-4 bottles of mystery bourbon ( and you thought two was a lot; try at least three monthly!) Each month, there is also a possibility of getting an allocated bottle (they release ten, so you can hope for the best because it's completely random who gets them.) At the time of publication, The Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year is the allocated bottle for the month, and this bottle alone retails for $5,000. So, if you're interested in the gamble, this would be a great selection for yourself or your favorite bourbon lover.
In addition to receiving $300+ value in one box, you will also receive detailed tasting notes to help you along your journey. The tasting notes also include food pairings for your bourbon and even video content about all the items you've received. Each bottle featured in this promises to be high-rated. If you're looking for more to purchase, you can also purchase anything from the website without a membership.
Spirited Gifts
If you're looking for the most giftable option in this list, you've found it in the Spirited Gifts Bourbon of the Month Club. Each month, the subscriber or receiver will receive one bottle of rare bourbon. This is a three-month subscription, which makes it an ideal candidate for gifting. This focused on rare and limited bourbons, so if you're looking for more exclusive items, this is probably the right fit for you. Some possibilities you can get in this are rye, small batch, single barrel, and anything that's a bit more unique.
If you're really looking to step up your gifting game or simply just treat yourself, this also gives the purchaser the option of adding on whiskey accessories and cigars. You can also get the additional items engraved, which just adds a nice personal touch (even if you gift this to someone you don't know well.) This option is available in a lot of states, but it is limited, so please check the information to make sure it's available in the state of the receiver.
Aged Cork Wine And Spirit Merchants
Aged Cork Wine and Spirit Merchants advanced Bourbon of the Month Club membership is great for the connoisseur of bourbon or if you have tried everything you could possibly imagine but still want more. This is also noted as beginner-friendly, which makes it an amazing choice for just about every bourbon lover you know (including yourself.) For this, you have the option of choosing one or two bottles a month, and the pricing changes depending on what option you choose. You can opt to do this for basically any number of months of your choosing; you can subscribe to this for six months, one, or whatever your heart desires. The flexibility is one of the reasons why this made it onto our list.
This focuses on older and more complex bourbons. So, if someone is looking for something "fancier," this is a wonderful selection. In addition to receiving one or two bottles every month, you also will receive quite a few other gifts. Each order comes with a welcome package. The package includes a tasting journal as well as two bourbon tumblers. Additionally, each month, the subscriber or receiver will receive tasting notes.
Seelbach's
Each month, a Seelbach's Monthly Whiskey Enthusiast subscriber will receive one bottle of craft whiskey or bourbon. This subscription focuses on craft bourbon and whiskey. The subscription service works with new and different brands, so you don't have to worry about getting the same exact brand of item every month. This makes it a great option for the person who seems to have tried everything under the sun.
It's also a fun choice for someone who wants to explore the world of craft whiskey or dive further into that world. What makes this more interesting is that each bottle comes with a story. So, every month, there will be information about exactly how the beverage is made and the story behind the brand or distiller.
This service is also limited to certain states, but instead of having to scan through all their information at checkout, it will stop you if they are unable to ship to your state. You also do not need to be a member to order a bottle from their site. Additionally, you can subscribe to this monthly, or you can even sign up quarterly.
RackHouse Whiskey Club
With a membership to RackHouse Whiskey Club, you can choose from different tiers, and whatever tier you sign up for will determine how many bottles of whiskey you will receive. You can opt to get one bottle a month, or if you'd prefer a bit more, you can opt for two. This club membership focused on hard-to-find craft whiskey. This box isn't only a bourbon one; it also features other whiskies.
This service will deliver a bottle to the subscriber every two months versus monthly. Each shipment will come with one or two bottles and a little something else. At the time of publication, subscribers will receive a sample of gin in addition to the monthly selection. Every 60 days, this service will feature a new and different distillery, which is great for someone who enjoys trying new and different items. This club also offers access to an online community of people who are also subscribed, so you can chat about items with others as you all try them for the first time.
Even if you are not a member, you are able to order items from their bottle shop. Please note that this service ships to most states, but there are a few exceptions, so check their shipping section.