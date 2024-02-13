Tascalate Is The 3,000 Year Old Chocolate Drink You Should Know About

In the United States, corn gets eaten fresh from the cob, ground into cornmeal or grits, liquified into corn syrup, and mashed into a bill for making whiskey, notably the corn-dominant American-favorite bourbon. But many thousands of years ago, Mayan societies routinely incorporated corn, known as maize, into a vast array of foods and drinks. One such ancestral beverage is the revered and unforgotten tascalate, which dates back at least 3,000 years. Its composition remains pretty much the same today, though modern traditions lean more toward ordering tascalate in a coffee shop rather than bowing to a king.

As the story goes, tascalate was once such a treasured drink in the ancient Mayan community of Palenque that citizens were required to honor the monarch by bowing and thoroughly consuming an offering of tescalate. The architectural ruins of Palenque remain in the modern Mexican state of Chiapas, where the drink still holds sway in cultural and culinary traditions — with surprisingly few, if any, changes. Tascalate is still made with ground maize, powdered cacao, and the richly colored red achiote seeds, also called annatto seeds.

Tascalate gets served in a similar way as hot chocolate in the colder months, but it commonly appears chilled during hot summer days or when sold bottled in markets. Though tascalate in its pure, traditional form contains no alcohol, it happens to serve as a tasty base for beloved cocktails containing Mexican spirits such as mezcal.