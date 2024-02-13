What To Consider When Choosing The Best Vermouth For Your Cocktail, According To A Mixologist

The art of the cocktail revolves around a deep understanding of the ingredients you're using. There are normally only three or four liquids being combined so, if you're looking to elevate your craft, it's time to focus on the fundamentals. Vermouth plays an important supporting role behind the bar. To help us understand what we should be thinking about when choosing the best vermouth for a cocktail, we reached out to Francesco Lafranconi, master mixologist at the Rosevale Cocktail Room inside the Civilian Hotel in New York City.

Keep in mind that vermouth does go bad over a relatively short period of time. If you're mixing drinks professionally, having different kinds of vermouth that pair with what's on the cocktail menu is a small but important way to show you're a cut above. If you're a home bartender, maybe try one vermouth at a time. Otherwise, you'll be pouring them down the drain in a few months.

"Since wine is at its base, it will play a role in the flavor profile," Lafranconi told us. "Trebbiano, for instance, is lighter than the aromatic Moscato in the case of Italian Vermouth." Pairing specific brands of vermouth based on grape varietals can pull a well-trodden cocktail in new directions. It doesn't need to be as dogmatic as saying "X" cocktail equals "X" grape varietal. Instead, identify the cocktail's features and ask yourself whether having it be more dry or sweet would be interesting. Find a grape with those characteristics and experiment.