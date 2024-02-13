Add Crushed Oreos To Boxed Cake Mix For A Cookies And Cream Dream

If you're craving cake fresh out of the oven but don't want to start from scratch, then a boxed cake mix can certainly come in handy. While it may not be quite as good as it would be if it were entirely made from scratch, there are plenty of ways to elevate it — one of which requires an ingredient that you may already have in your pantry: Oreos.

To take your boxed cake mix to the next level, crush up a good amount of Oreos, then add the pieces directly into the cake batter. The Oreo pieces will add a satisfying crunch to the moist and soft cake as well as an extra burst of creaminess and chocolatey goodness. You can also crush up extra Oreos to use as a topping over the cake's frosting to really make sure that the Oreo flavor becomes a prominent part of the cake. And, if you feel like decorating, you can add a few whole Oreos along the perimeter of the top of the cake — none will be able to tell it started out as a boxed mix.