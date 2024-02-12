How To Check If Store-Bought Pickles Are Actually Fermented

If you've fallen into the recent gut health trend, you may spend time perusing the grocery aisles for fermented foods. There are a handful of fermented items that can make their way into your grocery cart, like kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut, and pickles ... but are pickles actually fermented? If you can't tell from the look alone, there's an easy way to see whether or not your store-bought pickles are fermented.

There are two different ways of making pickles: pickling and fermentation; only one of which actually lives up to the name. Pickling involves steeping fruits or vegetables (such as a cucumber) in a vinegar-based brine. Within three days to a week, the ingredients will be pickled, marked by their signature sour taste. For store-bought pickled cucumbers, vinegar will always be listed as an ingredient on the label, with salt occasionally being present.

Meanwhile, fermentation involves covering fruits or vegetables in a salt-based brine. In about a week, the tangy flavors will start to develop. For store-bought pickles that are fermented, salt should be the main ingredient, but vinegar is never present. While fermentation does result in a similar sour taste to pickling, the flavor comes about via lacto-fermentation. Bacteria from the salty brine consume the vegetable sugars, creating lactic acid, which then ferments the cucumbers.