The Absolute Best Keurig Coffee Pod Brand For Your Morning Cup

If you rely on a Keurig machine to brew your cup of coffee in the morning (or any other time of the day), then you might already have your go-to brand of K-cups. However, with the plethora of coffee pods available from big brands like Dunkin and Starbucks, there's a chance some of you haven't discovered your favorite yet. To make it easier to find the right brew to get your dose of caffeine, we tested 20 K-cup varieties. Out of them all, we think the best Keurig coffee pod brand is Caribou Coffee.

The Caribou Blend, a medium roast, is the variety we tried without any cream, syrups, or other additions to make for an authentic taste test. Based on the tasting, it's a strong black coffee, but not bitter or overpowering. There's a deep, savory aftertaste according to our writer, but that seems to be a good thing. If you drink your coffee black, this is a good option for you to try and it will likely taste just as delicious with cream or milk and sugar too if you like it light and sweet.