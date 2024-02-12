The Absolute Best Keurig Coffee Pod Brand For Your Morning Cup
If you rely on a Keurig machine to brew your cup of coffee in the morning (or any other time of the day), then you might already have your go-to brand of K-cups. However, with the plethora of coffee pods available from big brands like Dunkin and Starbucks, there's a chance some of you haven't discovered your favorite yet. To make it easier to find the right brew to get your dose of caffeine, we tested 20 K-cup varieties. Out of them all, we think the best Keurig coffee pod brand is Caribou Coffee.
The Caribou Blend, a medium roast, is the variety we tried without any cream, syrups, or other additions to make for an authentic taste test. Based on the tasting, it's a strong black coffee, but not bitter or overpowering. There's a deep, savory aftertaste according to our writer, but that seems to be a good thing. If you drink your coffee black, this is a good option for you to try and it will likely taste just as delicious with cream or milk and sugar too if you like it light and sweet.
Caribou Coffee's Caribou Blend is delicious and responsibly sourced
According to the Minnesota-based company's website, Caribou Coffee's Caribou Blend has woodsy and spicy flavor notes mixed with fruitiness and notes of bittersweet chocolate. Like all of the brand's blends, it's made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans, which means they're responsibly sourced in addition to tasting great. Are you ready to wake up with a cup of Caribou Blend? It's available on Amazon and at major retailers like Walmart in a variety of sizes from 24 packs and even boxes of 96 K-cups if you really want to stock up on the coffee.
Last year, we ranked one of the brand's whole bean coffees as the fourth-best out of 31 coffees, so if you use a regular brewer, we think you'll also enjoy Caribou Coffee. It also offers light and dark roasts in K-cups if you prefer a milder or more intense cup of joe. And in case you're wondering what K-cup you should avoid, we found The Original Donut Shop's Twix coffee as the worst out of the 20 tested, mostly due to a chemical aftertaste.