Customer Confusion Over The World's First AI-Powered Restaurant Is Finally Solved

Given the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, it was only a matter of time before an AI restaurant opened its doors to the public. On December 5, 2023, Cali Group (a holding company), Miso Robotics (creator of Flippy, the world's first AI-powered robotic fry station), and PopID (a tech company using biometrics for ordering and payment systems) issued a joint press release announcing the planned opening of CaliExpress by Flippy in Pasadena, California.

In the release, they called the venture "the world's first fully autonomous restaurant" where "both grill and fry stations are fully automated, powered by proprietary leading-edge artificial intelligence and robotics." The release noted that the restaurant planned to open in December 2023 through a reservation system, with a grand opening at a later date. Various news outlets reported on the restaurant's planned opening in December and early January.

Despite CBS reporting on January 29, 2024, that the restaurant was "now open to customers," there was conflicting information online as to whether CaliExpress by Flippy was, in fact, open for business. We reached out to Cali Group and have received word on the situation from Alana Abbitt, Vice President of Product Development at Miso Robotics. She stated: "CaliExpress is not yet open to the public. It has been open for private tours that have been scheduled through our team. We do not have a scheduled launch date at the moment, but should open shortly."