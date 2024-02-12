Smash Cookies Right After Baking To Achieve The Perfect Thinness

One of the best things about cookies is how versatile they are — they can be thick, thin, chewy, or crunchy. However, for those of us who like our cookies super thin — but not too crispy — it can be difficult to achieve the perfect balance. Luckily, there's an easy hack to get the perfect consistency of ultra-thin but chewy: Smash the batch of cookies right to make them thinner.

Yep, it's that easy. Right after you take your cookies out of the oven, while they're still nice and hot, use your spatula to press down onto the top of the cookies. The result will be cookies that are paper thin but still have a satisfying chew. Any thin cookie lovers out there will be wondering why they didn't try this hack out way sooner.

If you're at all dubious about the method, you can always smash half of the batch of cookies, then compare and contrast — after all, this will give you an excuse to eat more cookies.