The Pasta Swap You Should Be Making For An Elevated Alfredo Dish

When it comes to the pantheon of Italian-American cuisine, few dishes quite touch the richness of fettuccine Alfredo. What was once a simple plate of fresh pasta with a sauce made from butter and parmesan has morphed into a dish so laden with a creaminess that the noodles almost seem at best predictable if not altogether superfluous to the whole affair. We're not knocking Alfredo sauce or fettuccine, but it's high time that we reappraise the pairing and expand our vision of how the dish comes together. For a sauce as robust and assertive as Alfredo, maybe we need pasta with just as much backbone. That's where gnocchi steps in.

Fettuccine, although a staple, can feel mundane because it is simply another flour noodle. Gnocchi, on the other hand, are small potato dumplings that bring a pillowy soft, yet toothsome texture to the dish. Yes, like fettuccine they contain flour, but that's just to add support and body to the dumplings. The star of the show is the potato, offering up the almost nutty vegetal flavor and fluffiness incumbent on the tuber. What's more, the textured exterior so often found on gnocchi gives it loads of surface area that the Alfredo sauce can cling to.