The New Orleans Tradition Behind Red Beans And Rice

From an ancient belief in a connection between red beans and fertility to mythological assertions that red beans will keep evil spirits at bay to myriad interpretations of the symbolism in the 19th-century fairy tale "Jack and the Beanstalk," humans the world over have long held beans in high, bordering on sacred, regard. The New Orleans tradition of eating red beans and rice on Mondays, though, is a bit more mundane. Turns out the custom stems more from down-to-earth practicality than otherworldly influence. It all comes down to this: The bone and any leftovers from the traditional Sunday ham dinner became the flavor base for Monday night red beans and rice. With the ham bone doing double duty, homemakers were free to turn their attention to other household chores — and Monday was laundry day.

There were other practical considerations, too. For instance, the ham bone wasn't the only element working overtime. Remember, this tradition started long before electricity was a widespread convenience. The hot coals homemakers used to heat the wash water were also just right for simmering a slow-cooked meal like red beans and rice, so at the end of the day, the laundry was done and dinner was ready. Those once-practical concerns may no longer be relevant, but the tradition endures.