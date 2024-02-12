15 Best Sushi Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for its larger-than-life atmosphere, premier entertainment, rowdy clubs, and, of course, stellar dining scene. From flashy steakhouses to celebrity-owned eateries, there are plenty of renowned restaurants to explore when visiting Sin City. Even though Nevada is landlocked, you'll still find high-end seafood on every corner. That said, if a craving for sushi strikes, you're in luck. Whether you're planning a special outing for an anniversary or birthday or simply want innovative rolls made with quality fish, there is something for every kind of sushi lover.

Though many of the most popular restaurants in Las Vegas are located on the Strip in some of the most iconic hotels, you'll also find a vibrant and bustling food scene in the more locally-loved downtown area. Regardless of whether you're a first-time visitor or a loyal regular, these are the best sushi restaurants in Las Vegas. This list was compiled using a combination of personal experience, local expertise, and professional reviews.