15 Best Sushi Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is known for its larger-than-life atmosphere, premier entertainment, rowdy clubs, and, of course, stellar dining scene. From flashy steakhouses to celebrity-owned eateries, there are plenty of renowned restaurants to explore when visiting Sin City. Even though Nevada is landlocked, you'll still find high-end seafood on every corner. That said, if a craving for sushi strikes, you're in luck. Whether you're planning a special outing for an anniversary or birthday or simply want innovative rolls made with quality fish, there is something for every kind of sushi lover.
Though many of the most popular restaurants in Las Vegas are located on the Strip in some of the most iconic hotels, you'll also find a vibrant and bustling food scene in the more locally-loved downtown area. Regardless of whether you're a first-time visitor or a loyal regular, these are the best sushi restaurants in Las Vegas. This list was compiled using a combination of personal experience, local expertise, and professional reviews.
Nobu Restaurant Las Vegas
Nobu is an iconic restaurant group with locations all over the world. Nobu Restaurant Las Vegas, located in Caesars Palace, maintains Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's signature style: a sleek interior with neutral tones and Japanese-inspired decor. Though Nobu has a slew of cooked dishes that are quite famous, such as the Wagyu tacos or black cod with miso, the sushi truly is the star of the show. From nigiri to sashimi, Nobu uses the highest quality fish to ensure freshness and premium flavor, even in the simplest creations. However, the signature sushi dishes are where it's at.
The sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing is a wonderful appetizer that is zesty and savory, while the crispy rice with tuna is a beloved dish that never gets old. The toro carpaccio with seasonal truffles is beyond decadent, but you can also opt for the omakase experience if you want a true taste of all that this legendary establishment has to offer.
Kaiseki Yuzu
Kaiseki Yuzu, the brainchild of Chef Kaoru Azeuchi, is a staple for Las Vegas locals looking for high-quality sushi that is consistently delicious. The Kaiseki menu changes every month, so even if you're a loyal regular, you can try something new each time you visit. There are three different Kaiseki menus to choose from, with the 10-course monthly special being the most opulent. However, if you're interested in sticking with sushi and not exploring more unique dishes, book a seat at the sushi bar for the omakase experience.
The experience includes seven Osaka-style sushi omakase courses, with one course being 10 different pieces of chef's choice sushi. Since there are only six spaces at the sushi bar, expect a private and intimate dinner that will have you entirely focused on the flavors and quality of each piece of fish.
Yui Edomae
Despite its simple and low-key atmosphere, Yui Edomae serves up killer sushi in an unassuming part of Las Vegas. Patrons are treated to the best of the best when it comes to sushi, including with ingredients originating from Japan. Nothing beats a crisp Sapparo while enjoying sushi, but you can also sip on champagne, wine, or sake at Yui Edomae. There are three different omakase menus to choose from, with the deluxe omakase dinner, complete with a sake or wine pairing, being the most exclusive.
In addition to a sashimi platter and an array of Edomae nigiri, this experience also includes soup, a charcoal grilled platter, dessert, and more. Since this is a more formal and elevated dining experience, reservations are a must, and you should do your best to plan in advance. Any sushi lover is guaranteed a great eating experience here.
Kabuto Edomae Sushi
Get ready to make a reservation at one of the most coveted sushi experiences off the Strip. The minimalistic yet elegant interior creates a calm and aesthetic ambiance as patrons prepare to enjoy a chef-driven Edomae sushi dinner. Reservations are a must at this establishment, so plan accordingly and don't expect to be able to just walk in on a whim. The fish is obviously the most important part of the process, and the majority of the ones used at Kabuto Edomae Sushi are flown in from Japan.
Sake is another key component of the meal, and each bottle is carefully selected to pair perfectly. The sushi menu changes daily, so diners will enjoy innovative, novel plates every time. This element of surprise also adds charm to the coursed experience, and while you may not know what sushi you'll be trying, you can rest easy knowing that you'll leave both impressed and satisfied.
Wakuda
Wakuda is a bold and cool Japanese restaurant located at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort. Vibrant florals, neon decor, and loud artwork create a busy and urban ambiance that is quite unique compared to most sushi restaurants. Sip on sake, wine, or craft cocktails while you admire the dining room before ordering some oysters, spicy tuna crispy rice, and kanpachi carpaccio for the table. If you have any vegetarian diners in your group, the avocado carpaccio with ponzu and red yuzu kosho is a great pick, too.
The Japanese A5 Wagyu roll is a favorite among carnivores, but classic sushi lovers will gravitate toward the fresh selection of sashimi and nigiri. That said, the lobster roll with chili butter ponzu is the definition of decadent, and it's exactly what you'll want to splurge on while in Las Vegas.
Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
Nothing beats an upscale sushi dinner at the timeless Bellagio Hotel and Casino. The tall windows at Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge look right out onto the iconic fountains, giving patrons a great view of the show while they indulge in some of the best sushi on the Strip. Though you can order à la carte, the $180 omakase menu is the best way to get a true taste of what this masterful establishment has to offer. Take things to the next level with the $60 sake pairing — we can assure you it's well worth the price.
If you prefer to build your perfect dinner yourself, kick things off with the toro caviar, lobster carpaccio, and tuna tataki. When it comes to specialty rolls, the Angry Salmon has the ideal amount of spice, as does the Popping Spicy Crab. Those hoping to add some hot dishes should also order the rock shrimp and braised Wagyu short ribs.
Soho Japanese Restaurant
Whether you're in the mood for a chef-driven sushi sampler or simply want to sit down for a glass of white wine and fresh nigiri, Soho Japanese Restaurant is a favorite for locals in Concorde Plaza. Its unassuming location has allowed it to fly under the radar, but true sushi lovers in the area know that the consistency and quality at Soho Japanese Restaurant rivals even some of the fanciest spots on the Strip.
The hamachi with serrano and yuzu is a wonderful starter, as is the escolar carpaccio with Italian seasoning and white ponzu. The Tanjun is a seven-piece plate of nigiri that is chosen by the chef, while the Tokubetsu features 21 pieces of chef's choice sashimi. However, you can't come to Soho Japanese Restaurant without ordering the deep-fried Firecracker Roll and the fresh Paradise Roll.
Morimoto
Morimoto, located in the MGM Grand, is the ideal place for a modern and chic Japanese dinner. The abstract and geometric walls create an artsy ambiance that has a futuristic feel, while the black-and-white photos by Yasumichi Morita behind the sushi bar offer a more nature-inspired scene. Before diving into the sushi, start with some legendary items from the cold appetizers. From the hamachi tacos to the anchovy aioli-topped tuna pizza, there are some truly special creations to try and indulge in.
The Morimoto specialty rolls also shouldn't be skipped, with the tiger roll being a fan favorite. Even the classic California roll is made with real snow crab, which shows the restaurant's attention to quality ingredients. You can also enjoy some teppanyaki, a Japanese hibachi, where you can watch the chefs masterfully cook in front of you.
Sushi Roku
Sushi Roku is a beloved sushi restaurant that has four locations in California and one in Las Vegas. The interior is chic and modern, boasting tall windows that let in an ample amount of natural light during the day. Start with sake or a bottle of wine before diving into a hearty array of appetizers. Like most sushi and robata restaurants, the dishes at Sushi Roku are designed to be shared, so it's best to order several dishes for the table.
There are several different crudos and carpaccios that shouldn't be skipped, but the seared albacore with crispy onions and ponzu is a top pick. Meanwhile, the White Lotus is a signature roll that is topped with a rich and flavorful wasabi truffle soy sauce. You can't go wrong with the baked crab handroll from Sushki Roku, either.
Catch
Catch is an upscale seafood restaurant with Instagram-worthy decor. In addition to sushi, you'll also find a variety of steaks and cooked dishes on the menu, but the raw dishes always manage to steal the show. Some can't-miss cold starters include the truffle sashimi with tuna and hamachi and the rainbow sashimi salad with zesty ginger and a sesame vinaigrette. The tartare trio is also a favorite on Instagram and comes with a side of wasabi crème fraîche. When it comes to rolls, don't miss out on the simple yet delicious hand rolls, which can also be turned into cut rolls.
More innovative and complex rolls like the Hellfire Roll come with spicy tuna two ways, pear, and balsamic. However, the decadent Wagyu surf and turf roll with Maine lobster, crispy potato, truffle aioli, sweet ponzu, chimichurri, and tempura flakes is unlike any other.
Sushisamba
Sushisamba serves up some of the best Japanese and Latin American fusion cuisine in Las Vegas. If you love bold flavors and a little bit of spice, this is sure to become one of your go-to spots. Located within The Venetian, the curved architecture and grandiose atmosphere set the scene for a hip night out on the town, and the stiff cocktails are exactly what you need to get your night started. Start with a classic Brazilian Caipirinha or the Samba Sour — a contemporary take on the Pisco Sour. Meanwhile, the Wasabi Margarita is a spicy favorite that is the epitome of Japanese and Latin fusion.
There are also plenty of options when it comes to rolls. The Samba Strip is a lobster-focused roll that is wrapped in soy paper, while the El Topo is a one-of-a-kind creation that uses shiso leaf, melted mozzarella, salmon, spicy mayo, and more.
Mizumi
Whether you're staying at The Wynn Las Vegas or are a local planning dinner for a special occasion, Mizumi is a must-visit. The chic and design-forward space sets the scene for a romantic evening on the Strip. If you can't score a table, the sushi bar makes for a fun and more interactive experience as you watch the masterful chefs prepare your meal right in front of you. There is also a teppanyaki room for hibachi lovers.
Though you can't go wrong with a customized selection of nigiri, Mizumi's specialty sushi items shouldn't be overlooked. The scallop tataki and crispy shrimp roll are a unique blend of textures and flavors that manage to work perfectly together. The baked king crab roll is a sushi classic that is decadent and rich, but it doesn't get more luxe than the Wagyu beef and lobster roll.
Kame Omakase
Those seeking a fancy, elevated, and memorable sushi experience off the Strip should look no further than Kame Omakase. Reservations are a must here, so you'll definitely need to plan your visit ahead of time. The modern space features Japanese-style architecture with minimal decor, and patrons are able to sit at tables or at the sushi bar. Considering omakase is literally in the name, that's exactly what you can expect during your dinner. The coursed experience remains loyal to traditional omakase, and each dish is hand-crafted by the executive chef.
The premium omakase menu costs $350 per person, while the signature omakase costs $500 per person. Each dish is plated beautifully, and though there is plenty of sushi to explore, you'll also be treated to a variety of cooked and cured dishes at this intimate spot.
Jjanga Steak & Sushi
If you love burgers and sushi, Jjanga Steak & Sushi offers the best of both worlds. Though the rolls cater to a variety of preferences, the sushi sliders are one-of-a-kind. The buns are made out of crispy rice and can be filled with everything from spicy tuna to crab and seaweed salad. Rich sauces like spicy mayo and eel sauce give it plenty of flavor, resulting in a new kind of burger that is perfect for seafood lovers. That said, the all-you-can-eat sushi deal is one of the biggest draws for locals and runs every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Other menu highlights include the sushi burritos. However, if you prefer to stick with rolls, the Joe Special and surf and turf rolls are both popular options. The hibachi selection is also worth exploring if you are looking for that type of dining experience.
Sakana Sushi
Looking for a laidback sushi restaurant with quality rolls and fresh fish? Sakana Sushi, located near the airport, is always packed with locals seeking to cure their craving for sushi. If you order a variety of nigiri, you'll notice that the pieces of fish are quite generous in size and ensure that you get a great bang for your buck. From seared salmon to yellowtail, we can assure you all of your favorite kinds of fish will be accounted for. Of course, ordering a few rolls is always a good idea.
The tempura rolls are quite filling and hearty, but the signature rolls utilize unique flavor combos and ingredients like deep-fried crab, seared red snapper, and house-made sauces. Given its unassuming exterior and low-key location, the level of quality that patrons find at Sakana Sushi is a pleasant surprise, and the fair prices will certainly have you coming back for more.
Methodology
Each restaurant included in this list was selected based on first-hand experience, local recommendations, and published reviews. We have visited most of the restaurants ourselves, which allowed for a true taste of what each spot offers in terms of quality, innovation, and creativity. Any spots not experienced first-hand were carefully examined through Yelp, TripAdvisor, and professional reviews.