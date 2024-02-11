Your Coffee Preferences Could Actually Indicate The Kind Of Wine You'll Like

The easiest matches are for coffee drinkers fond of particularly bold styles. Those who take their coffee sweetened logically prefer more sugar-filled wines, like a Reisling or perhaps even a richer dessert wine. Meanwhile, lovers of espresso tend to be on the opposite end of the spectrum. They'll love red wines rich in tannins and acidity like Italian Chianti or Nebbiolo.

However, beyond these bold polarities, many more delicate delineations exist, too. Say one loves filter coffees with citrusy notes, like those sourced from Ethiopia, then there's merit to trying white wines with tangy palates, like a Chablis or perhaps a Sauvignon Blanc for a grassier note. Meanwhile, those who favor a more traditional roasted, black coffee palate may well enjoy sipping on a bold and lively Cabernet Sauvignon.

In addition to these flavor-based correlations, there are parallels in other factors, too. Thinking of mouthfeel, lovers of carbonated caffeinated beverages may be drawn to sparkling wines. Fans of offbeat fermentation will love the crossover between naturally-processed coffees and the aptly named natural wines. But, of course, don't limit yourself to stringent correlations; both wine and coffee offer a world of complexity, and the interconnection of the two beverages is expansive.