The Substitution Tip When Using Egg Whites In Place Of Baking Soda

If you've ever been midway through a cake recipe and run out of baking soda, we've got the perfect substitution tip: turn the eggs in your recipe into a leavening agent by separating the whites from the yolks and whipping them up into stiff peaks. But why?

Commonly used in Irish soda bread and ginger cake, baking soda is an alkali that causes baked goods to rise when activated by an acidic ingredient, such as buttermilk, lemon juice, or cream of tartar, by creating bubbles of carbon dioxide. Luckily, this leavening effect can be recreated, albeit in a slightly different way, by egg whites that have been whipped up into a light and foamy texture.

Whipped egg whites do three things to baked goods. Firstly, incorporating air into the egg whites increases their volume, which therefore boosts the volume of your batter or dough and lends it some structure. Secondly, the air pockets that have been whipped into the whites are filled with steam when your mixture meets the heat of the oven — helping them expand even further as they bake. Finally, the proteins in the egg help baked goods hold that expanded shape once cooled, resulting in a muffin or brioche loaf that retains its lofty rise and tender texture. If the dish you're making doesn't ordinarily include eggs, you can simply replace some of the liquid in the recipe for the same quantity of egg whites to mimic the leavening characteristic of the omitted baking soda.