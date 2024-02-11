For A Flavorful Tandoori Meal Without The Chicken, Cod Is The Answer
If you're familiar with Indian cuisine, then you probably know that "tandoori" refers to a dish that was made in a tandoor, or a clay oven, which produces an intensely hot and smoky environment. The meat — or vegetarian alternative, such as tofu — is often marinated in yogurt and spices, producing a bold and delicious flavor. The most common tandoori meal in the United States is easily tandoori chicken, which is not only frequently ordered in Indian restaurants, but even made at home — as it can be made even if you don't own a tandoor oven.
If you like the idea of tandoori but don't love chicken — or perhaps you keep a pescatarian diet — then Tasting Table has the perfect recipe for you: Baked tandoori cod. It is the perfect type of fish for this recipe, mainly because it has a mild flavor, so it'll be able to soak up all of the delicious essence of the marinade. Cod also has a dense consistency, meaning it can withstand the marinade process without falling apart, which could happen with a more delicate fish.
How to customize and serve the tandoori cod
If you need to replace the cod with another fish, a few good alternative options are sea bass, whitefish, or catfish. However, stay away from fish that have more powerful flavors on their own, such as salmon, herring, or mackerel. As for the spices, the recipe calls for paprika, cumin, salt, turmeric, coriander, cloves, and Kashmiri chili powder, but you can mix and match your spice blend based on your preferences. Other common spices for a tandoori recipe include ground ginger, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and cardamom.
When it comes to serving it, the Tasting Table recipe pairs the tandoori cod with a light and refreshing cucumber salad, but you can also pair the fish with rice (such as Indian-style basmati rice) or chana chaat (Indian chickpea salad). If you're serving this at a dinner party and want to impress your guests, then you can also serve up homemade air fryer samosas as an extra side or appetizer. Another undeniably tasty Indian side is naan — we recommend Tasting Table's recipe for naan with nigella seeds and cilantro.