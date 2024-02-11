For A Flavorful Tandoori Meal Without The Chicken, Cod Is The Answer

If you're familiar with Indian cuisine, then you probably know that "tandoori" refers to a dish that was made in a tandoor, or a clay oven, which produces an intensely hot and smoky environment. The meat — or vegetarian alternative, such as tofu — is often marinated in yogurt and spices, producing a bold and delicious flavor. The most common tandoori meal in the United States is easily tandoori chicken, which is not only frequently ordered in Indian restaurants, but even made at home — as it can be made even if you don't own a tandoor oven.

If you like the idea of tandoori but don't love chicken — or perhaps you keep a pescatarian diet — then Tasting Table has the perfect recipe for you: Baked tandoori cod. It is the perfect type of fish for this recipe, mainly because it has a mild flavor, so it'll be able to soak up all of the delicious essence of the marinade. Cod also has a dense consistency, meaning it can withstand the marinade process without falling apart, which could happen with a more delicate fish.