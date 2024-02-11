The Absolute Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Grilled Cheese, According To A Sommelier

A grilled cheese sandwich done right can be a great weeknight meal but, if we're being honest, grilled cheese really shines when paired with something else. The classic grilled cheese pairing may be tomato soup, but a glass of wine is just the ticket when you're looking to wind down. To help us understand what type of wine goes best with grilled cheese, we reached out to Doreen Winkler, natural wine sommelier, orange wine expert, and founder of Orange Glou — the world's first orange wine subscription service and wine store in New York City.

"Medium to full-bodied orange wines are an excellent pairing for grilled cheese," Winkler told us. "Grilled cheese is usually made with flavorful cheese like cheddar, gruyere, and Cheez Whiz. The texture and creaminess of the grilled cheese work really well with the fuller bodied texture of an orange wine like that (e.g. Georgian Rkatsiteli)."

It's a staple of wine pairing to identify the particular flavor profile of the food that you want to highlight and find a wine that helps draw those features out. Grilled cheese sandwiches are decadent and bold, perfect for a full-bodied wine. Winkler went on to add, "The notes of mushroom, tea, and juicy apricot also provide a great balance to the cheese."