The Muffin Pan Tip For Freezing Leftover Meat

Muffin tins can be used to freeze small servings of soup, make homemade tortilla bowls, and even transport drinks. One of the best perks of this cooking tray, however, applies to meat. All those neat rows of perfectly portioned-out gaps ease the process of freezing and thawing everything from chicken to pork.

The reason this trick works so well is that the muffin tin acts as a portion guide, so single-serving meals become a breeze. When you're freezing meat, it's typically ideal to think on the smaller side — forgo freezing large portions to minimize food waste and both simplify and expedite the thawing process. By preparing and freezing food in muffin-sized batches, you'll also save time down the road. The tins help gauge the size of each portion and keep each serving of meat consistent.

Of course, you'll want to keep a few tips in mind whenever you're using this method.