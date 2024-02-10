Before Firing Up The Grill, Always Designate A Place For Hot Food

Flame-grilling chicken drumsticks give them a succulent texture and appetizing aroma. But if your timing is slightly off you'll be left with dry, rubbery protein that has a burnt flavor and bitter, unpalatable crust. Luckily, you can eliminate this problem by designating a place for hot food before you fire up your grill. This simple step means you can remove everything from the grates at the perfect juicy moment and enjoy a leisurely low-stress session of barbecuing.

Nominating a specific place to set down your cooked food before you start has two great benefits. Firstly, you won't have to move away from the barbecue to search for platters and dishes while your food is cooking, allowing you to monitor your meal at every moment. Secondly, you'll create the perfect spot for your cooked meats to rest before being served, which maximizes their succulence by relaxing their muscle fibers and allowing the juices to redistribute evenly.

A heatproof spot, such as the shelves on either side of your barbecue, is a great place to set down a hot grill basket containing a whole fish or a cast iron skillet that you've been using to cook vegetables. A simple disposable foil container is superb for housing burgers and kebabs and makes it easy to transfer food onto serving platters. If your barbecue doesn't have shelves, consider placing a side table next to your grill and putting an upturned baking sheet on top to protect your surfaces.