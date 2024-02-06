Priyanka Naik's Go-To Vegan Spots In NYC - Exclusive

When your life and career are based around cooking, it's understandable that sometimes you don't want to make your own meal after a long day. But that begs the question: Where do cooks go when they don't want to cook? For vegan food star and cookbook author Priyanka Naik, the question gets even more complicated as she keeps a vegan diet. Luckily, though, this lifelong New Yorker was able to give us her go-to spots in an exclusive interview.

Naik's first pick is the completely vegan Italian restaurant Coletta. "I've tried almost all of the dishes, and they're really elevated," says Naik. "The quality is amazing. I've taken up all my non-vegan friends there, and they were like, 'Wow, this is so good.'" It says a lot when a totally vegan restaurant can get even non-vegan eaters happily on board.

Of course, not every restaurant has to be completely vegan to win her affection. "Another restaurant that I really like that's not 100% vegan, but they have vegan options very prominently available, is MáLà Project," Naik explained, adding, "MáLà Project is a Sichuan dry pot restaurant. Instead of hot pot, which is you have the broth and they bring you the food, and you dip it, dry pot actually has a similar base or this masala mix that they sauté all of the food in."