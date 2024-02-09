Turn Your Leftover Cucumbers Into Easy Homemade Freezer Pickles

If you consider yourself sufficiently pickle savvy, whether making them or eating them, this could be a nice surprise. There's such a thing as freezer pickles, and they're crunchy, colorful, and tasty. They're also simple to make, eschewing standard pickling methods involving boiling water, sanitizing and sealing jars, and hours on end standing in the kitchen. Sure, that laborious method provides a whole lot of pickles — but it also depletes precious leisure time. With the freezer method, you'll end up with as many pickles as you like, and because the process is less time-consuming, whipping up a new batch is easy when the mood strikes.

Creating your signature freezer pickles isn't much different than using and customizing any dill pickle recipe. Don't fret about getting the right balance of brine components or pickling spices; as with any personalized creative process, simply incorporate flavors and ingredients you already love. Just don't be surprised when the ease of making freezer pickles lessens the stress and lowers inhibitions, giving rise to adventurous pickling and expanded culinary prowess.

That said, there's an obvious departure from ordinary quick-pickling, also known as refrigerator pickling: You'll need a bit of freezer space. Instead of brining in cool fridge temps, your jars of cucumbers, spices, and vinegar hop into frosty freezer chambers at the typical 0 degrees Fahrenheit.