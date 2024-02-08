The Kew Garden Cocktail Is A Refreshing Drink Perfect For Mojito Lovers

When sipping a Kew Garden cocktail, the botanical reference in its name suddenly becomes obvious. Not only is it inspiring to discover its ties to a beloved, historical London garden, but you'll also feel as if those gardens are actually in your glass. Obviously, they're not, as nobody would dare pluck nature's beauties from their peaceful home within the Royal Botanical Garden, Kew. Nonetheless, this perky, refreshing cocktail offers valid floral-fueled options for mojito lovers.

Mint leaves and lime juice feature in the Kew Garden cocktail just as they do in a classic mojito. But bartender Jim Meehan, creator of the Kew Garden drink, had way more in mind for his incarnation of summer-in-a-glass. Prominent flavors in Meehan's concoction come from the intensely sweet and floral St-Germain elderflower liqueur, as well as from a distinct white rum called Banks 5-Island. In fact, Meehan reportedly released his Kew Garden cocktail in celebration of Banks 5-Island's debut in 2010. And the rum carries its own historical nods to the Royal Kew Garden.

As it turns out, Banks 5-Island rum gets part of its name from renowned British botanist Joseph Banks, who became a conceptual curator of the Royal Botanical Garden, Kew, in the late 1700s under advisement to King George III. Despite these nods to royalty and refinement, the Kew Garden cocktail is far from a highfalutin drink served only in posh bars and lounges. It is, after all, a fun rum-sipper with floral, citric, savory, cool cucumber, and fresh minty flavors.