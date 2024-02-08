Why You Should Be Considerate When Ordering A Dry Cappuccino

For lovers of the frothy, foamy layers of milk that crown perfectly made cappuccinos, orders of bone-dry cappuccinos hold special appeal. Dry cappuccinos focus on reducing or eliminating the presence of steamed milk in cups, instead focusing on shots of espresso and an aesthetic mound of milky, wiggly microfoam. The nuanced flavor profiles of espressos can sing with these adjusted cappuccino proportions, and the foamy crown can act as a type of insulator to keep shots of espresso warm.

To make this particular coffee recipe, baristas need to direct their attention to pouring tasty shots of espresso and creating enough foam to fill — and even surpass — your cup. Frothing milk to make this bulked-up layer of microfoam demands time spent in front of the steaming wand, and it can take a practiced hand to be able to steam the required amount of milk in one pitcher. So if you're hitting up the local coffee shop during prime morning hours, bleary-eyed customers standing behind you may not appreciate any delays in their own coffee orders.