Google Is Making A Major Change To Its Restaurant Ordering Feature

An at-times controversial Google feature designed for placing food orders is undergoing a big change, according to Restaurant Business. That feature is Order with Google, an application that integrates restaurant menus and food delivery company links into Google search results for restaurants. This makes placing a food order easy to do right from the search results or map page with no need to click out to other sites, including the restaurant's webpage. Google doesn't charge restaurants or delivery services for this listing; for the search engine company, it's a way to provide more service to keep customers coming back to Google.

Currently, when searching for a restaurant, the results page provides information like hours, directions, and reviews. It also has an "Order" button that has been generated by Google. However, on June 30, Order with Google will begin sending users to the restaurant's ordering page or a third-party option such as Grubhub or Toast. A poll by PYMTS found that 62% of respondents named Google as their first choice for online restaurant searches. That makes an ordering feature a powerful way to drive business for both restaurants and delivery companies.