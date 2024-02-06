Use A Pizza Wheel To Effortlessly Cut Beignet Dough

Simple but scrumptious, a serving of hot and fluffy homemade beignets always hits the spot. To make your next batch even more of a success, use a pizza wheel to effortlessly cut through the dough. This technique results in flawlessly uniform squares that are perfect for deep-frying and lovingly dusting with a blanket of powdered sugar.

You might be thinking, why not use a sharp knife to cut the dough into a checker pattern? While it's true that you could employ a knife to create those characteristic square-shaped nuggets, this move has a couple of negatives. Firstly, if you've rolled out a large piece of yeasted dough, a single cut that's equal to the length of the knife won't be long enough to cover the breadth of your rectangle. You'll either have to run your knife along the tender dough, which can cause it to snag, or cut it in stages; place your knife down on the dough, lift it, and move it along to make the next neat cut.

Finally, a particularly soft dough is also likely to stick to the blade of a knife, making for even messier edges that don't look as pretty once deep-fried. A pastry cutter or dough scraper are two other potential tools you could experiment with using, but a pizza wheel is faster and most likely a kitchen utensil you already have in your cutlery drawer anyway.