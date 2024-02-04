The Prep Tip For Better Snacks With Less Time Spent In The Kitchen

Meal prepping saves time and money, as well as eliminating the mental stress of figuring out what to cook for dinner at the end of each day. But have you considered portioning out snacks ahead of time, too? This straightforward tip gives you the leeway to be more creative with your snacks and spend less time in the kitchen looking for a satiating pick-me-up in between meals. Simply portion out your snacks into containers to create a personalized container of nibbles to enjoy whenever hunger strikes.

The benefit of organizing your snacks this way is that you can stretch your culinary muscles and experiment a little. When you're not tasked with meeting the urgent demands of a rumbling tummy you can truly think about making each element of your snack super-filling instead of reaching for a bag of chips because it's convenient and fast. For example, you could combine crackers and fruit with cheese sticks or deli meat in a container with compartments to make a snack that combines fat, fiber, protein, and carbs. Or, opt for a Greek yogurt parfait, layered with fruit and granola that you've prepped the night before and chilled in the fridge. Investing in the visual appeal of your snacks, by focusing on their color and texture, is also a game-changer because it instantly makes them look more appetizing. Why not add in some nuts for crunch, a trio of cucumber batons for refreshing juiciness, or a stick of beef jerky for a savory boost?