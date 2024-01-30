18 Popular Spots For Fish Fry Around NYC

Fish fries are a seasonal tradition popular across the US, specifically in the Midwest and Northeast, coinciding with the religious observation of Lent in which observers refrain from eating meat on Fridays. At a fish fry, you can count on heaping portions of crispy fried fish, usually a flavorful and flakey whitefish like cod, haddock, catfish, or flounder, depending on where you're located, and an assortment of hearty condiments and side dishes like coleslaw, tartar sauce, French fries, and potato salad.

In many places throughout the country, fish fries pop up during the season at local community centers like churches or fire stations where plates of fried fish and generous helpings of side dishes are offered at affordable set prices. If you find yourself in New York City during Lent, you'll likely notice that traditional fish fries aren't all that common, but there are many excellent places, from family-owned casual dining spots to more elevated sit-down restaurants, where you can enjoy tasty fried fish with nourishing sides and condiments at various price points. We compiled 18 popular spots to satisfy your dietary needs and taste buds based on a combination of personal dining experience, local expertise, and notable customer reviews.