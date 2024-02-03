The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Cooking With Wine, According To Katie Lee - Exclusive

When it comes to one of Biegel's go-to meals that features alcohol, she likes to whip up her scallops with a brown and white wine sauce. "The Kitchen" co-host revealed that it's quick, easy, and delicious. She explained it's also important when making a dish like this to let it simmer, "If you're making a sauce, you want to put it in and give it enough time to burn off the alcohol flavor and to get into the taste of the wine."

To make this specific recipe, after the scallops have been fully cooked in olive oil and butter, put them on a separate plate. Then add a splash of chardonnay and lemon to the brown butter and stir the sauce until it reduces by half. The last thing to do is pour this flavorful wine-infused topping over your seafood fare and enjoy.

However, if red wine is friendlier to your tastebuds, Biegel suggests adding your favorite dry variety to mushroom Bolognese. For this recipe ½ cup of alcohol is used in the sauce and it's reduced for 30 minutes. She said the outcome is rich and hearty which is perfect "if you're wanting something this time of year that feels very warming."

To order Katie Lee Biegel's organic wine, visit kindofwildwines.com. The new season of "The Kitchen" premieres Saturday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Food Network.