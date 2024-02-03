What You Should Know Before Toasting Marshmallows In The Air Fryer

At first glance, the idea of toasting marshmallows in an air fryer might seem unconventional, but the process is surprisingly simple and yields delicious results. To begin, you'll need a batch of fresh, standard-sized marshmallows — either store-bought or homemade. Small marshmallows might be light enough to blow around during the cooking cycle, and we want them to stay put. Preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the air fryer reaches the desired temperature, place the parchment sheet or liner inside, then add the marshmallows in a single layer.

Cooking times can vary depending on the size and desired level of toastiness, but typically, it takes about 3 to 5 minutes to achieve that perfect golden hue. Keep a close eye on the marshmallows as they cook, as they can quickly go from beautifully toasted to charred if left unattended. You'll notice them expanding and beginning to puff up, which is your sign that they're getting close to being done. If you prefer a lightly toasted exterior with a soft, gooey center, you can remove them from the air fryer at this stage. For those who enjoy a more caramelized finish, you can let them cook for an additional minute or two, but be cautious not to overcook them, as they can quickly become too brittle. Be mindful that they will be hot, and allow them to cool for a moment before indulging.