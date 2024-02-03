Belgian Pancakes Vs Crepes: What's The Difference?

When it comes to breakfast and sweet treats, pancakes and crepes have secured their places as timeless favorites. American pancakes aside, Belgian pancakes are far more similar to crepes. In fact, you might have confused the two for being one and the same. You see, Belgian pancakes and crepes do share some qualities, but they are different in terms of both ingredients and culinary heritage, among other distinctive traits.

While one is relegated to only a sweet treat, the other can be enjoyed in more ways than one. Of course, differing ingredients also impact the texture and size of the thin, delicate treats. For example, one key ingredient that Belgian pancakes utilize is a leavening agent, which gives the thin pancakes slightly more thickness. However, this ingredient also causes Belgian pancakes to be smaller in diameter than crepes. With several additional key differences that set Belgian pancakes and crepes apart, let's uncover the origins, ingredients, textures, and delicious ways that each type of pancake is served up.