Grilled steak is a relatively young addition to Japanese cuisine. Prior to the introduction of Western culinary techniques during the 19th century, beef was not a commonly consumed protein. However, into the 20th century, a distinctly Japanese system of butchering and preparation arose.

Much like sashimi, sharp knives and deft cuts separate bits of meat, cut efficiently to minimize waste. Especially with the popularity of wagyu, keeping tender tissue and fat structures is a butcher's priority. As a result, each small bite of meat is optimized for its flavor and consistency. And in teppanyaki restaurants, chefs showcase flavors of meat through knife skills rather than complex sauces and dish assembly.

Prior to grilling, the meat is either only salted or drizzled with tare, a sweet grilling sauce. It only takes a few minutes over the heating source before the steak's ready to serve. The result's delicious as is, but the employed citrus slice, pepper blends, and condiments imbue an extra pop of flavor. They enable salivation and imbue an additional complex edge to the meal, whether it's tangy citrus, chile's heat, or a soy's salty character. Such complements keep the appetite flowing, leading to an engaging and delicious steak meal comprised of many bites.