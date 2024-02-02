What Are Scuppernong Grapes And Where Do They Come From?

Scuppernong grapes, with their distinctive name and characteristics, stand out as a unique type of seeded grape, particularly known for their noticeably thick skin. These grapes diverge from the typical green grapes one might pick up during a regular grocery store visit, offering a semi-sweet flavor profile, while still maintaining a color resemblance. Historically, in the warm and sun-drenched backyards of Florida, many residents found comfort in the shade provided by the robust scuppernong vine, a testament to its hardiness and adaptability as a native plant in the region. This vine not only offers shade but also brings with it a touch of natural beauty and a sense of southern charm.

In Florida, these grapes have been a staple, but their appeal stretches beyond state lines. They hold a particularly special place in North Carolina, where they have been embraced with such affection that they were designated as the state fruit in 2001. This honor highlights the scuppernong's historical and cultural significance in the region. It is also a recognition of the grape's role in the state's agricultural heritage, particularly in the areas surrounding the Scuppernong River, after which they are named.

The scuppernong's history in the United States is deeply rooted, in fact. They are notably the first grape variety to undergo active cultivation in the country. The name scuppernong itself has historical roots, deriving from the Algonquian word askuponong.