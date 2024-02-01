Store-Bought Almond Milk Is The Orgeat Hack For Easy Cocktail Mixing

Making homemade orgeat in your kitchen can take a few hours. For those not in the know, orgeat is a syrup that brings a pleasant almond flavor to cocktails. If you're pressed for time and want to mix up a cocktail that requires the ingredient, there's an easier way. Instead of blending, infusing, and straining almonds to flavor and sweeten, consider reaching for almond milk instead. The simple shortcut will save you a ton of waiting time, and you'll be refilling empty cocktail glasses with significantly less stress.

Instead of having to blanch and grind almonds to ready orgeat for mixing, pre-made almond milk can come to the rescue. The ready-to-use liquid can be sweetened and flavored as desired. With a splash of orange curaçao and added sweeteners, the absent orgeat may not even be missed, and instead of having to worry about making orgeat, you can focus on garnishing glasses to serve to your guests and keeping the drinks flowing.