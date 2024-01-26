Pepsi Is Celebrating Super Bowl 58 With A Brunch Takeover In Las Vegas
If Las Vegas and Super Bowl 58 are about one thing, it isn't football, and it isn't even gambling, it's food. The Super Bowl has become just as well known for non-sports things (like the commercials and the halftime show) as it is for the actual game, but real fans know that what everyone is really looking forward to most is the massive spread of dips, snacks, and apps at the party. People will consume gallons of guacamole, mountains of nachos, potato chips, pizza, and yes, 1.45 billion chicken wings (via the National Chicken Council). The one type of food the game isn't normally associated with, however, is breakfast food, and that oversight is what Pepsi is here to rectify with its Las Vegas brunch takeover.
According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Pepsi's takeover will be called "Pepsi Dig In: Brunch With The Best" and take place at Della's Kitchen in Delano Las Vegas between February 8-10. Pepsi is partnering with five Black restaurateurs from different regions of the country as part of its residency program with MGM Resorts. In addition to classic brunch dishes and signature creations from each chef, diners will be able to try custom Pepsi-inspired craft cocktails. Lucky fans who are going to be in Vegas for the Super Bowl were able to hold their spot at the brunch by going to the Pepsi Dig In website and signing up, though reserve tickets have already sold out.
Pepsi's Las Vegas Super Bowl 58 brunch features unique creations from Black chefs
The most interesting meals as Pepsi's brunch takeover will be found in a 90-minute "Chef's Table immersive brunch experience," which features five creative plates. Saon Brice of Blk Swan in Baltimore will serve a crab cake omelet with crunchy cereal chicken and waffles. Texas-based cinnamon roll baker Sianni Dean will be transforming her breakfast treat into French toast, while Taylor Mason of Chicago will be serving quesadillas alongside corn chowder. Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young of New York's Lolo's on The Water will be cooking up BBQ jerk ribs and salmon benedict. And, James Beard finalist Rashida Holmes of Los Angeles will be finishing it all off with Caribbean-inspired fish cakes and biscuits and gravy.
Pepsi's Dig In program is a larger effort to drive support and attention to black chefs. As part of that program, Pepsi will be giving away two big Super Bowl prizes alongside its brunch takeover. The grand prize will be a Super Bowl 58 package for two including flights, tickets to the game, a four-night hotel stay, and $500 to spend on the Vegas brunch. The first prize will be $2,500 to spend on a Super Bowl party hosted by a local Black-owned restaurant. To enter, fans can post a photo of their favorite Black-owned brunch spot on Instagram between now and February 2 and tag both the restaurant and @PepsiDigIn, with #DigInShowLove and #Sweepstakes.