Pepsi Is Celebrating Super Bowl 58 With A Brunch Takeover In Las Vegas

If Las Vegas and Super Bowl 58 are about one thing, it isn't football, and it isn't even gambling, it's food. The Super Bowl has become just as well known for non-sports things (like the commercials and the halftime show) as it is for the actual game, but real fans know that what everyone is really looking forward to most is the massive spread of dips, snacks, and apps at the party. People will consume gallons of guacamole, mountains of nachos, potato chips, pizza, and yes, 1.45 billion chicken wings (via the National Chicken Council). The one type of food the game isn't normally associated with, however, is breakfast food, and that oversight is what Pepsi is here to rectify with its Las Vegas brunch takeover.

According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Pepsi's takeover will be called "Pepsi Dig In: Brunch With The Best" and take place at Della's Kitchen in Delano Las Vegas between February 8-10. Pepsi is partnering with five Black restaurateurs from different regions of the country as part of its residency program with MGM Resorts. In addition to classic brunch dishes and signature creations from each chef, diners will be able to try custom Pepsi-inspired craft cocktails. Lucky fans who are going to be in Vegas for the Super Bowl were able to hold their spot at the brunch by going to the Pepsi Dig In website and signing up, though reserve tickets have already sold out.