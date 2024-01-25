The US And Britain Are Having Yet Another Heated Disagreement Over Tea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As if the Boston Tea Party wasn't enough, the U.S. and Britain are once again having a salty debate over tea, literally this time. Professor Michelle Francl, a chemistry professor at Bryn Mawr College and author of a new book, "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea," has stirred up a transatlantic debate with a suggestion on how to temper the bitterness of tea: adding a pinch of salt to your hot tea. Apparently, not only does salt work wonders over our fries and bland chicken breasts, but now it has a place in our afternoon cuppa.

Professor Francl explained that subtle salinity can reduce tea's bitterness and make it go down smoothly. Once publicized, this tea hack left Brits reeling. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Good Morning Britain cheekily responded, "This feels like a crime." On the show, the anchors called this tip "absolute craziness" and stated that an American can't be a tea expert. Yet, in a world where Tibetan butter tea includes salt, perhaps the idea isn't so far-fetched.

In China, where all tea originated, the people of Shanwei serve salted tea. Sakura (or cherry blossom) tea is also known to be salty in Japan. And recently, Taiwan introduced the world to salted cheese foam on boba tea. The practice of salting our tea, as much as the British balk at this idea, is here to stay. So, perhaps an American chemist can teach the British — the stalwarts of tea tradition — something new about their beloved national brew after all.