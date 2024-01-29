José Andrés' Hot Spatula Method For Mess-Free Fried Eggs

For fried eggs, the Spanish go-to technique is all about olive oil. Not just the standard drizzle of oil, but a good glug or two to practically baste the egg. This yields a pan of sizzling oil, which helps create a crispy-edged, bubbly, perfect sunny-side-up egg. However, that oil has an equally important duty of keeping the mess to a minimum. The hot oil is already waiting right in the pan. That means no extra dishes slathered in oil— just another way this frying technique is mess-free.

The hot spatula maneuver isn't Andrés' only trick. The two-star Michelin chef and restauranteur has a passion for sharing food with the world, whether that's in one of his many restaurants, through his work with World Central Kitchen, or on TikTok. Regardless of the platform, Andrés will take any opportunity to chat about his love of eggs. He often shares creative ways to enjoy Spain's beloved ingredient, whether it's baked eggs or the colorful "broken eggs in their garden."

While olive oil fried eggs are a Spanish favorite, Andrés adds his personal touch whenever possible, like adding a dollop of caviar. His ideal Spanish egg is fried golden with a runny yolk hidden inside. To accomplish this, he keeps the pan slanted so all of the oil pools beneath the egg, continuously spooning more bubbling oil over the top to cook it evenly.