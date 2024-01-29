José Andrés' Hot Spatula Method For Mess-Free Fried Eggs
It's incredible how many different ways eggs can be prepared. Fried eggs alone can be made in dozens of styles, with each cooking method producing a wildly different result. To start, there's the degree of yolk runniness, flipping technique, and seasonings. Then, there's the choice of cooking fat, with oil, butter, and bacon fat being the most popular options. One con of a crispy pan-fried egg, and perhaps the only one, is chiseling it off the skillet without botching it.
Spanish-American chef José Andrés, a true expert on the subject, relies on his trusty metal spatula to keep breakfast tidy. Heating the spatula in hot oil for a few seconds will help separate the egg from the pan without fuss. The lubricated tool will seamlessly glide under the egg and allow you to slide it right onto your plate. Andrés adopted this clever trick to prevent eggs from clinging to the pan and spatula but, given his skillet is almost always glistening with a good amount of oil, the trick doesn't add any extra legwork to his morning meals.
Eggs fried the Spanish way
For fried eggs, the Spanish go-to technique is all about olive oil. Not just the standard drizzle of oil, but a good glug or two to practically baste the egg. This yields a pan of sizzling oil, which helps create a crispy-edged, bubbly, perfect sunny-side-up egg. However, that oil has an equally important duty of keeping the mess to a minimum. The hot oil is already waiting right in the pan. That means no extra dishes slathered in oil— just another way this frying technique is mess-free.
The hot spatula maneuver isn't Andrés' only trick. The two-star Michelin chef and restauranteur has a passion for sharing food with the world, whether that's in one of his many restaurants, through his work with World Central Kitchen, or on TikTok. Regardless of the platform, Andrés will take any opportunity to chat about his love of eggs. He often shares creative ways to enjoy Spain's beloved ingredient, whether it's baked eggs or the colorful "broken eggs in their garden."
While olive oil fried eggs are a Spanish favorite, Andrés adds his personal touch whenever possible, like adding a dollop of caviar. His ideal Spanish egg is fried golden with a runny yolk hidden inside. To accomplish this, he keeps the pan slanted so all of the oil pools beneath the egg, continuously spooning more bubbling oil over the top to cook it evenly.