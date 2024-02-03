15 Restaurants Outside Of Venice You Should Know About

Venice, with its unique canals, beautiful architecture, and magical ambiance, seems to be on everyone's bucket list, which is probably why it's constantly being mobbed by tourists. In recent years, the city has found itself grappling with the overwhelming influx of visitors, a double-edged sword that threatens to erode the very charm that draws people in the first place. The city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has become a victim of its own success, with narrow streets and historic landmarks often teeming with crowds distracting from the authentic Venetian experience.

In a general push toward more sustainable practices in travel, many governments and local authorities around the world have been trying to make it easier and more appealing for tourists to go off the beaten path, in turn easing pressure on hot spots and spreading the wealth tourism can bring to other areas. With that goal in mind, we've put together a list of great restaurants that are outside of Venice but are relatively within reach of the city for a weekend or short road trip, based on personal experience and professional reviews. Indeed, outside the floating city, the surrounding Veneto region unfolds like a tapestry of enchanting landscapes and cultural wonders, inviting a whole new kind of exploration. From the architectural splendor of Padua to the tranquil waters of Lake Garda, the Veneto region provides a mosaic of experiences that complement the allure of Venice and provide worthy attractions of their own.