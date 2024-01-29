Cooking An Even Layer Is Key To Preventing Soggy Sweet Potato Fries

Making sure that the sweet potato fries get crispy should be the first priority — after all, if they're not crispy, then they're not worth having. But after you've arranged the fries evenly and away from each other on the baking tray, you can rest assured that they'll be crispy — and you can focus on other tips to make sure they're as delicious as possible.

For one, when you're preparing the sweet potato fries to go in the oven, make sure to cut the slices as evenly as possible. This is a great way to make all the fries equally crispy — again, we want to do everything we can to avoid soggy fries. Another way to ensure the crispness is to coat the fries in cornstarch before you coat them in oil; as it turns out, cornstarch is the secret ingredient to achieving ultra crispiness.

Additionally, when it comes to seasoning the fries, you'll want to add all seasoning — such as garlic powder, paprika, and so on — before baking, along with the cornstarch, but wait till after they've baked to add any salt. This is because the salt, if added before baking, can break down the oil, which will prevent them from crisping up. Finally, make sure you take the time to flip the fries over halfway through baking — it may be a bit of a tedious act, but this will make sure that both sides get evenly crispy.