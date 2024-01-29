The Best Rice Substitute For Arborio When Making Risotto

Risotto, the beloved Italian dish known for its creamy, comforting texture, is a staple in many kitchens around the world. However, if you find yourself out of carnaroli (the Italian favorite) or arborio – often considered the best rice for risotto, don't panic. There's a fantastic substitute that can yield great results: Carolina Gold Rice Middlins, a type of high-starch broken grain rice. Let's delve into what exactly this type of rice is, how it compares to arborio rice, and where you can find it.

Broken grain rice is created when whole rice grains are fractured into fragments while being milled. Many different types of rice, including brown, jasmine, and other varieties are fragmented while being processed. When cooked, broken rice releases its characteristic starch, making it a risotto-worthy option. Though there are plenty of high-starch options to choose from, Carolina Gold Rice Middlins is chef-approved.

In Atlanta, Georgia, Chef Jared Warwick of Octopus Bar relies on an heirloom variety of rice cultivated in the American South. "I use Carolina Gold [Rice] Middlins, but you can use any high-starch broken grain," Warwick tells Tasting Table. "Because this rice is broken, it is a short grain rice and will end up still having a creamy texture if given enough stock. But this isn't the only reason this specific rice is the best substitute for arborio in risotto.