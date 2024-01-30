A Guide To The New Eataly SoHo Location

The Italian sensation that is Eataly has opened its most recent location in SoHo, Manhattan. It's the third Eataly store in NYC, and the first "medium-sized" one in the city. It's located at 200 Lafayette Street right in the middle of bustling SoHo. When compared to most other city eateries, it's gigantic, being nearly 20,000 square feet large. Eataly, for the unfamiliar, is a hybrid grocery store, restaurant, and to-go Italian food experience with locations all across the U.S., Italy, and many other countries.

This Eataly location in SoHo is the brand's newest store to open, and we got the opportunity to receive a tour of the space, try some of the delicious items on the Eataly restaurant menu, and chat with Global VP Dino Borri and an Eataly PR representative. Here's everything you need to know about the new Eataly location, and how it is different and similar to the other NYC Eataly locations, and other neighborhood Eataly spots in general.

Eataly generously provided us with a tour of the new location and the meals in the restaurant.