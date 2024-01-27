The Martha Stewart-Approved Soup Trend That Puts A Twist On Breakfast
When you have a hankering for a hearty breakfast, soup is likely not the first thing that comes to mind. But should it be? Savory, satisfying, filling, and ripe for customization, soup checks off a lot of boxes when it comes to the first meal of the day. And while it may not hold a place in the western breakfast culinary pantheon, soup is regularly enjoyed in the morning in other cultures. So, it was likely only a matter of time before it caught on stateside, which means it was only a matter of time before the doyenne of home cookery, Martha Stewart, chimed in with her take — or rather, takes — on the dish.
Seemingly custom-made to fight off the chill of winter mornings, breakfast soups come together with relative ease and can contain multitudes, from traditional flavors to those not normally associated with the meal. Being one of the more mutable foods, Stewart offers many takes on a breakfast soup, such as an approachable potage of chickpeas and miso. This soup sees mirepoix and garlic sautéed before broccoli, chickpeas, and water — or stock, if you prefer — are added and the whole thing is set to simmer. The final flourish comes in the form of flavor-rich, gut-friendly miso which contributes a powerful umami burst to the soup. Given the structure, cooks should feel free to tweak as desired with added vegetables, herbs, or even meat, such as shredded chicken or turkey meatballs.
Simmer to suit
As stated, other cultures eagerly consume soup and adjacent dishes in the morning. Martha Stewart's panoply of ideas shines a light on some of these delightful concoctions, such as congee. A rice porridge popular in China, congee is akin to soup, but with a grain-derived heartiness that makes it not dissimilar to oatmeal. Her version is rich with chicken, mushrooms, and broth and given brightness with ginger and scallions, both in the congee and minced on top. As congee fans will attest to, much like a bowl of warming oatmeal, the dish can easily be made to one's liking. A splash of soy sauce, a drizzle of chili oil, or even a fried or poached egg can up the flavor and heartiness of a bowl.
Speaking of eggs, some people just can't picture breakfast without them. Luckily, they make a great addition to soup, adding richness and body. Stewart suggests stirring whisked eggs into a stracciatella, a classic Italian egg soup, along with spinach and rice, but don't feel beholden here. Stracciatella, much like egg drop soup, relies on the heat of the soup to quickly cook the egg into wispy strands. The technique, though, can be deployed in any brothy soup by simply first whisking eggs with a bit of seasoning and then pouring them slowly into the soup while stirring. It's a simple way to add a bit of breakfast flair to your favorite bowl.