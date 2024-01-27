The Martha Stewart-Approved Soup Trend That Puts A Twist On Breakfast

When you have a hankering for a hearty breakfast, soup is likely not the first thing that comes to mind. But should it be? Savory, satisfying, filling, and ripe for customization, soup checks off a lot of boxes when it comes to the first meal of the day. And while it may not hold a place in the western breakfast culinary pantheon, soup is regularly enjoyed in the morning in other cultures. So, it was likely only a matter of time before it caught on stateside, which means it was only a matter of time before the doyenne of home cookery, Martha Stewart, chimed in with her take — or rather, takes — on the dish.

Seemingly custom-made to fight off the chill of winter mornings, breakfast soups come together with relative ease and can contain multitudes, from traditional flavors to those not normally associated with the meal. Being one of the more mutable foods, Stewart offers many takes on a breakfast soup, such as an approachable potage of chickpeas and miso. This soup sees mirepoix and garlic sautéed before broccoli, chickpeas, and water — or stock, if you prefer — are added and the whole thing is set to simmer. The final flourish comes in the form of flavor-rich, gut-friendly miso which contributes a powerful umami burst to the soup. Given the structure, cooks should feel free to tweak as desired with added vegetables, herbs, or even meat, such as shredded chicken or turkey meatballs.