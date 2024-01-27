Perfect Your Homemade Iced Starbucks Drinks With This Cup Tip

For many of us, Starbucks is synonymous with our daily caffeine fix or a sweet treat to brighten the day. But did you know that those iconic Starbucks cold cups can become invaluable tools for home baristas? If you're tired of meticulously measuring every component of your favorite drinks, this Starbucks tip is a game-changer. Before you toss away that plastic cup from your last visit, take a closer look at its design.

The bumps and lines on Starbucks cold cups are your secret guides to recreating those beloved iced beverages effortlessly. (Note: Starbucks paper cups used for hot drinks don't have these markings.) Starting from the bottom of the cup, you'll notice distinct ridges, each representing a specific amount of syrup. Starbucks has a standard for how much syrup goes into each drink, and these markings help baristas get it just right. According to home barista @cosettecutie on TikTok, simply fill your washed Starbucks cold cup to the corresponding ridge or lip at the cup's bottom with syrup.

The space for this ridge will increase with the size of the cup giving you just the right measurement for what your drink requires. Now, let's turn our attention to the black lines on the side of the cup. These lines are strategically placed to indicate the amount of milk you should add. Just pour your milk up to the top line of the cup, and you're one step closer to coffee perfection as @cosettecutie explains on TikTok.