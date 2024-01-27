A Mayo Swap Is All You Need To Make Microwave Hollandaise

Many would consider hollandaise sauce — the combination of egg yolks, lemon juice, butter, and water — a must-have for any brunch meal, or, if you're a mega fan, any meal. While most commonly served over eggs benedict, it can also be drizzled over other egg dishes, meats, potatoes, or veggies.

The standard way to prepare a hollandaise sauce requires the emulsion (blending together two ingredients that don't naturally mix together) of clarified butter with egg yolks and lemon juice. The sauce is made within a heat-proof bowl over a pan of simmering water. If it sounds complicated, it certainly is a little less straightforward than other sauces. But, as it turns out, there's a quicker way to whip up a homemade batch of hollandaise sauce: using the microwave.

In order to use the microwave method, you just have to make one replacement by swapping out the egg yolks for mayonnaise. This substitution works because egg yolks are a key ingredient in most mayonnaise recipes, so it's the perfect shortcut to skip over dealing with the eggs in a hollandaise recipe.