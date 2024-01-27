Umami-Packed Vegetable Bouillon Is The Perfect Swap For Nutritional Yeast
Although nutritional yeast is a pantry staple in vegan and vegetarian cooking, we think omnivores should also stock the nutty, cheesy powder because the flavor is so delicious. "Nooch", as it's lovingly nicknamed, provides a unique taste reminiscent of Parmesan cheese that's also shelf stable and easy to add to recipes or sprinkle on prepared foods to boost flavors. The distinctive umami-rich yeast, which is a by-product of brewing, adds a savory depth to recipes without adding a load of salt. But, try as we might to have our cupboards well-stocked, it's only natural to run out of ingredients from time to time. That's why it's great to know how to make good substitutions in the kitchen.
When you're out of nutritional yeast, a great vegan replacement for that umami richness is versatile vegetable bouillon, which is also a must-have pantry standard. This swap works because the roasted and dried vegetables and herbs of bouillon provide a savory flavor profile that is on target for the flavors in nutritional yeast.
Subbing bouillon for nutritional yeast
Bouillon comes in both powdered and paste forms, as well as in conveniently pressed cubes. Any of the forms can be used as long as your recipe contains enough moisture to dissolve the bouillon, such as queso sauce, soups, or vinaigrettes. Powdered bouillon is most similar to nutritional yeast's texture, so it will be your best bet for a substitute to sprinkle on things like avocado toast and popcorn, or other undissolved nooch recipes. Some bouillons are very concentrated, so you might want to taste a small amount to be sure you're aiming for the right quantity when you use the product.
A bonus feature is that many bouillons share the same light golden color you'll find in a bag of nutritional yeast, so you can even get the same visual result when you make the swap. Remember, however, that nutritional yeast is low in salt, and bouillon will likely have a bit more sodium, so use a lighter hand when seasoning. And, be sure to taste what you're preparing to make sure you've got a balanced result.