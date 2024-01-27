Umami-Packed Vegetable Bouillon Is The Perfect Swap For Nutritional Yeast

Although nutritional yeast is a pantry staple in vegan and vegetarian cooking, we think omnivores should also stock the nutty, cheesy powder because the flavor is so delicious. "Nooch", as it's lovingly nicknamed, provides a unique taste reminiscent of Parmesan cheese that's also shelf stable and easy to add to recipes or sprinkle on prepared foods to boost flavors. The distinctive umami-rich yeast, which is a by-product of brewing, adds a savory depth to recipes without adding a load of salt. But, try as we might to have our cupboards well-stocked, it's only natural to run out of ingredients from time to time. That's why it's great to know how to make good substitutions in the kitchen.

When you're out of nutritional yeast, a great vegan replacement for that umami richness is versatile vegetable bouillon, which is also a must-have pantry standard. This swap works because the roasted and dried vegetables and herbs of bouillon provide a savory flavor profile that is on target for the flavors in nutritional yeast.